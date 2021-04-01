To the Editor:
The Shelburne Shipyard, birthplace of the “Ticonderoga” and other lake steamships built in the 1800s, was placed on the State Register of Historic Places in 1980. Last week, Vermont’s Division for Historic Preservation notified Director of Planning and Zoning Dean Pierce that the Division is re-evaluating whether the Shelburne Shipyard still meets the State’s “Criteria for Evaluation” (see below) to continue to be listed on the Register. Dean then notified the HPDRC, which is charged with providing advice on historic resource matters.
In 2019, Shelburne Shipyard was sold to Safe Harbor Marinas, (shmarinas.com/about) a nationwide corporation that also purchased marinas on Willsboro Bay and at Rouse’s Point. Safe Harbor is considering extensive changes to the Shipyard and must obtain an Act 250 Permit to do so.
Of concern is the need for the owner/developer to address historic resources under Criterion 8 in the Act 250 permit review. Removal of the listing on the State Historic Register would eliminate or at least lessen the amount of review given to historic resources.
On April 8 at 8:30 a.m., Shelburne Historic Preservation and Review Commission will discuss the issue and record comments you and its members may have. See the meeting agenda and invitation to join the Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3fvwil4.
Following our reviews and receipt of any further relevant information and public comment, the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation may make a final determination of eligibility at their meeting on April 20. If you wish to attend Council meetings, you can find agendas and invitations to join the online meeting a week in advance at accd.vermont.gov/historic-preservation/partners/advisory-council/agendas-and-minutes.
For more information, especially if you wish to comment in our meeting, please read:
Safe Harbor’s Report (bit.ly/31yoNRQ), an extensive and informative update of the property’s historic resources, prepared by 106 Associates and completed in November 2020, and
The State’s” Criteria for Evaluation of Historic Resources” bit.ly/3cDug05
Fritz Horton
Shelburne Historic Preservation and Review Commission
