To the Editor:

In response to the news story, “Residents want to block 100 homes in Shelburne,” I am writing to provide more information about what should be concerning to all Shelburne residents, not just those that live near this specific Brandon-Crombach proposal behind 2882 Shelburne Road. (Shelburne News, Feb. 10, 2022)

The Brandon-Crombach development has been submitted using Shelburne Road form-based overlay and proposes over 110 residential units in multiple three-story buildings in the mixed residential district, not bordering Shelburne Road. It is a 6.22-acre parcel that is currently old growth forest with one single-family home and is partially in the lakeshore overlay district.

By using the form-based overlay, the developers are allowed four times the density that is allowed in Shelburne bylaws for this residential district. This is the first development that is being proposed in a residential area to use the form-based overlay and all of Shelburne is just now waking up to the level of density permitted in this neighborhood of primarily single-family homes.

Form-based code is designed to make it easier for developers to get applications approved. It removes the normal checks and balances provided by the review process outlined in our zoning bylaws. This means that the town has given up its oversight power to ensure that proposed new structures fit Shelburne’s environment.

Residents and neighbors also find their hands are tied and their input has no impact, they have no options to work with developers or the development review board to modify any proposal to be in keeping with the surrounding area.

To address Selectboard chair Michael Ashooh’s sympathies that he “experienced the same thing when a large Kwiniaska Ridge development happened near his neighborhood” — that development proposal was originally 122 units on a 53.5-acre parcel — neighbors in Shelburne Ridge were afforded the chance to have this before the development review board at least 16 times over four years and in the end 87 units were approved. Eighty-seven units on a 53.5-acre parcel is incredibly different than 110 units on a 6.22-acre parcel.

I encourage residents who share these concerns to go to change.org and sign the petition titled Protect Shelburne Neighborhoods. If indeed everyone’s hands are tied as the development review board, planning commission and selectboard have stated, then our town and its residents are at the mercy of developers.

With enough voices, we can force the selectboard to address these concerns.

Nancy Badami

Shelburne