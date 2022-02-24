To the Editor:
I’m writing in enthusiastic support of Matt Wormser’s candidacy for the Shelburne Selectboard. Wormser is conscientious, hardworking and friendly, and I know that as a member of the board he’d be eager to listen and represent everyone in working to address challenges facing our town.
Wormser is warm and funny, but he also works with financial data all day, does the reading and thinks carefully about costs and benefits. The guy’s got seemingly boundless energy, and he has put a great deal of that energy into serving our community — while working full time, he’s somehow managed to build a significant part of his house, get a master’s degree in business, serve on the school board and natural resources committee, coach youth sports, play tons of pond hockey and help raise two great kids.
We’d be fortunate to have him as a member of the selectboard.
Alec Ewald
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.