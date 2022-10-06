To the Editor:
At its meeting on Sept. 27, the Shelburne Selectboard displayed tortured logic in deciding whether to notify a public hearing on the recommendation of the planning commission to remove the mixed residential character district from the Shelburne Road form-based zoning overlay. It was bizarre.
The issue of inappropriate overdevelopment under form-based zoning arose a year ago and has been substantively debated before several municipal bodies for a year — literally, since last September.
Selectboard member Matt Wormser recommended the question required more time for the neighbors to negotiate with the landowners. That is not the responsibility of neighbors. The whole town has a stake in the outcome and even created a vision of a modest residential development for the parcel in the overlay district in 2014. In addition, the town plan does not call for multiple, closely sited 24-unit apartment buildings in this part of town.
This is a town issue, and it is not a new one.
The selectboard appeared to forget that it asked the planning commission to conduct a study to come up with a short-term solution to the immediate problem, which it did. The members couched many of their remarks on the need for longer term zoning reform. That was not the question. The recommendation at hand was.
The planning commission’s due diligence was barely acknowledged. The planning commission took time to hire a knowledgeable consultant at taxpayer expense who laid bare the failings and loopholes in the zoning language that caused the immediate problem. The commission’s recommendation should have been respected and treated with a quick procedural vote.
All in all, it felt like a bending over backwards to accommodate one landowner’s interests over the town’s interests. It was a disappointing public meeting.
Ann L. Hogan
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.