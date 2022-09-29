To the Editor:

The voucher program for the homeless, highlighted in the Sept. 22 issue of Shelburne News, is just one aspect of a larger problem currently facing precariously housed residents.

Homelessness in the greater Burlington area will increase dramatically in the next few months because federal funding that provided transitional housing in hotels and motels will end in early 2023. Right now, many residents have received 30 days’ notice that their support will be withdrawn. Many are families with young children, adults who lost their jobs during COVID-19, and many who want to work but who cannot find or afford safe child care.

With many others in Shelburne, I am aware of the constant challenges faced by our excellent police department as they respond to a disproportionate number of calls from residents of the motels and hotels. A significant number of homeless residents have severe mental illnesses, and our resources to assist the police in this area are woefully inadequate.

I am grateful that business owners who have suffered persistent thefts are informing us all about their experiences. But to focus the blame on the voucher program will not begin to address a much more complex issue — the desperate need for affordable housing.

I would hope that the members of the selectboard would invite the leadership of the Champlain Housing Trust or other appropriate agencies to meet with them and talk about possible joint solutions to these overwhelming challenges. Criminal behavior is intolerable. It is equally intolerable to walk away from our responsibility as a community to work toward creative solutions so all our residents will have safe, warm, affordable housing.

Carole Carlson

Shelburne