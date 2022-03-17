To the Editor:
My husband and I are part of a group of three neighborhoods that opposes the massive housing development proposed by chiropractors Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach behind their office at 2882 Shelburne Road.
Drive south of Route 7, and across from the Modern Design Furniture store, slow down and try to visualize 10 buildings reaching back to the railroad tracks, each 3 1/2 stories high, crammed onto this relatively small 6.22-acre lot. In contrast, abutting Wild Rose Circle is approximately the same sized lot with only 10 single-family homes.
The density this proposed development brings would destroy the privacy and sense of neighborhood of the surrounding area. To top it off, these are not slated to be in the affordable housing price range but going at market rate.
We’re not opposed to another neighborhood popping up where there is now one house, where the chiropractors currently live, behind their office along Shelburne Road. We are very concerned with the intrusive visual impact of huge apartment buildings on abutters, the control of stormwater runoff, the destruction of the turkey vulture and wildlife habitat and the creation of an untenable strain on the traffic situation for neighbors on Wild Rose Circle, Clearwater Road and Palmer Court.
My question for the chiropractors, who said that they would listen to their neighbors, yet after the initial plan’s presentation made their project even bigger, is this: Instead of leaving a legacy to your name attached to the proposed anomaly of big buildings crammed into one lot, why not build a neighborhood of single-family homes but with a unique character such as two-story, all-green, LEED-certified buildings in classic styles such as mid-century modern or Vermont farmhouse style, or even like the new homes by Kwiniaska?
Something in this vein would be more welcome.
Alternately, might I suggest a large apartment building along Shelburne Road more in conforming to the Shelburne Road form-based overlay district code with retail below, and then a handful of single-family homes that would be less intrusive and be in keeping with your neighboring community?
Please take your neighbors’ input to heart, and scale your project back to be a reasonable, respectful and more appropriate solution.
Mary Bauman
Shelburne
