To the Editor:
Shelburne’s original lotting map of 1876 is now fully restored, framed and hanging in the town clerk’s office.
This project is one I have had on my to-do list since I was sworn in as town clerk in 2016, and I am thrilled to be able to check this one off the list.
Kofile Preservation in Essex did an amazing job restoring our map. They were able to remove many of the stains and tape adhesives that were used to hold it together over the years. Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery in Shelburne did a beautiful job framing the map using museum-grade preservation materials.
The money to cover these expenses comes from the town’s preservation account, funded by recording fees (not taxpayer dollars). To record a document, it costs $15 per page, and $4 is set aside in the preservation fund. When we save enough money, we use it to preserve our land records.
According to the “The History of Shelburne,” the boundaries of Shelburne were in dispute for many years. In 1794, the Vermont Legislature made many changes in Chittenden County. This was the year Shelburne acquired the very end of Shelburne Point, which was known as Pottier’s Point and which used to belong to Burlington. In 1848 the boundary line between Shelburne and St. George was finally established.
The charter of Shelburne clearly stated it shall consist of 23,500 acres. While there were six miles of lake frontage, the unclaimed land narrowed as it ran east from the lake. This accounts for the triangular shape of Shelburne.
According to Lisa Mann, assistant town clerk for over 30 years, in 1798, Ebenezer Cobb calculated the metes and bounds to determine there were only 14,272 acres. The 1876 map was drawn by O.S. Spear based on Cobb’s survey.
O.S. Spear lived in the farmhouse at 2517 Shelburne Road just north of old Sirloin Saloon.
Please stop in and view the map during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Diana Vachon
Shelburne Town Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.