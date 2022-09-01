To the Editor:

I am writing to address some crucial information that seemed to be left out of the article “Shelburne planners set zoning change hearing for Sept. 8.” (Aug. 18, 2022)

To be clear, the mixed residential character district does not border Route 7. It encompasses the established neighborhoods between the mixed-use street district and the railroad tracks to the west.

The land that fronts Route 7 (mixed-use street district) would not be affected and developers could still opt to submit development applications using form-based code. One example would be the uncontested Maple Leaf Carpet cleaning building with residential units above.

I also would like to make some clarifications as to how this loophole in the mixed residential character district district was identified. The Brandon/Crombach project was submitted to the development review board for sketch plan review on Sept. 1, 2021, and that is precisely when the abutting neighbors realized how big of a development could be built on this 6-acre parcel in a residential district with the majority of the parcel is not in the mixed-use street district.

The sheer size of the maximum buildout proposed was the first time that any developer had demonstrated to the development review board or planning commission what was possible under form-based code in this district and so we all got a peek into Pandora’s box.

Neighbors raised the red flag to the planning commission and selectboard for 10 months, proving finally that an independent consultant should look at Shelburne’s form-based code, specifically the mixed residential character district. Their findings were alarming that these types of massive build outs were possible and indeed not in keeping with the Shelburne town plan.

Lastly, I would like to address the fact that until the zoning changes, the Brandon/Crombachs are free to submit their final plan to the development review board if they have all the necessary documentation to do so. They filed for and were approved a six-month extension on April 7.

Shelburne residents should seek out more information than what is presented by one or two parties. Relying on a single source for information will never give you the whole picture.

Nancy Badami

Shelburne