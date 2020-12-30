To the Editor:
I’ve been meaning to write for some time. I very much enjoy the Shelburne News. This issue and many of them.
I commend the publishing fine engaging editorials as were Dragon’s and Rosenstreich’s.
I’ve never been much into human interest stories, but in my 70s now I’ve slowed down enough to look forward to them; glad Douglas was found by his family.
It must also be an age thing, but I read the obits with concern and feeling. Bless the Campbell family in their grief filled loss.
I saw the Ireland truck on Shelburne Road where we live.
And I always relish the bird and nature features. I had thought the many regular finches in my back yard feeder in Connecticut were red polls. Now I’m just confused.
Merry Christmas and thanks for your well-done journal for even old flatlanders from New York/Connecticut.
Rev. Stephen Goldstein
Retired United Methodist pastor
Shelburne
