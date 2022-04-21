To the Editor:

We greatly appreciate Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach are trying to come to some middle ground with their neighbors, and we look forward to potentially arriving at a mutually acceptable compromise. (“Chiropractors’ housing project gets six-month extension,” April 14, 2022)

The form-based code created different districts. One directly abuts Shelburne Road while another is behind that and does not abut Shelburne Road. The proposed complex of 122 apartments sits primarily in the latter, the mixed residential character district. The currently permitted massing and density in the that district is four times what is permitted in the downtown area and was never intended to be allowed.

Several people involved in the creation of form-based code have gone on record that this was an unintentional oversight. It was intended for the zone that does abut Shelburne Road, but not the mixed residential area.

Neighbors created a petition that would request interim zoning to remove the building types that allow for this unintended and out of character massing and density in the district. Over 525 people have signed this. At a somewhat chaotic Shelburne Selectboard meeting, the request we made morphed into the motion the selectboard instead made: to limit the height of buildings to two stories, which they subsequently voted down. Their proposal wasn’t what we hoped for. We supported it at the time because it was all we could get.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. We certainly respect the opinion of Brandon and Crombach that they don’t favor interim zoning. However, over 525 other people do according to our petition, and yet we’ve been unable to get the selectboard to move ahead on interim zoning.

Updating the form-based code is currently in the hands of the planning commission. We hope they will act with expediency to address the issues at hand.

If it’s going to take any significant amount of time, we request that the commission also consider supporting interim zoning that limits the building types in the mixed residential district, or more simply pauses the use of these zoning regulations until they can be updated to something more in line with what was intended and what is in line with the town’s comprehensive plan. Because in the meantime, other development projects like this could move forward, and as we’ve heard way too many times from the development review board, “Our hands are tied.”

For more information, go to saveshelburnevt.com.

Pete Serisky

Shelburne