To the Editor:

Each winter my neighborhood puts up a big neighborhood ice rink. In some ways it’s the pride of the street. We spend hours out there together skating and maintaining it. Because of it I see my neighbors far more during the months of January and February than any other time of year — building connections that last throughout the year.

For me, Shelburne Beach represents a similarly prized shared resource. It’s a place where our community comes together to swim, have picnics and enjoy each other’s company. For my family it has been a vital part of our summer experience, a place where long-term friendships have been built for children and adults alike.

It’s for this reason that I’m so excited about the new Shelburne Beach House proposal. The existing facility has been uninviting at best, for years. The new facility would be a vast improvement, and one sure to be used even more intensively in coming years as our town continues to grow, and Vermont summers continue to warm.

In the case the new facility lasts only another 65 years, the investment would cost less than a dollar per year per resident. As with the library project, supporters are encouraged to consider donations to help offset the costs to others, with an initial goal of $50,000.

I’d encourage all Shelburne residents to consider donating to this exciting project at shelburnevt.org/456/beach-house-project.

Matt Wormser

Shelburne