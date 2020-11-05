To the Editor:
As we move through the pandemic I want to express deep gratitude from Shelburne Farms for all the wonderful support and encouragement we have received from our local community this year.
It is great to see so many of our neighbors out enjoying the land and I have an update to share as we transition into winter season trail use. We don’t maintain trails for winter use but do allow people to use them at their own risk as weather conditions permit.
In recent years we have let people bring dogs on leashes starting November 1st. This year with the constraints of the pandemic and increased use of the trails we have decided it is best to not open for winter season dog walking. We know this is disappointing news for many of you. At the same time, we appreciate your understanding of the goal of keeping the Farm accessible, safe, and enjoyable for as many people as possible.
We’ve been investing in increasing our on-line education outreach and are planning to continue curbside food sales at the Farm Store through the winter. The donations we have been receiving are making a big difference in helping us overcome the financial hurdles we are facing as a result of the pandemic.
Thanks everyone and please don’t hesitate to call with any questions or suggestions as we plan ahead for 2021. All the best,
Alec Webb
President of Shelburne Farms
