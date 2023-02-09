To the Editor:
We’d like to share an update from the Shelburne Equity & Diversity Committee. We are a collection of people who formed in 2020 as a task force, brought together because of our interest in equity in all its forms for our town.
We became a committee in 2021, are all quite different and come from many backgrounds and identities — queer, straight, multi-racial, white, old, young, working, retired, scraping by and making do. Some of us have faced discrimination and all of us are willing to learn more.
To us, equity is something reachable. It simply means wanting every member of the town to be treated fairly and have equal access to everything necessary to help them thrive and belong.
To help the the town become more equitable, we realized we did not know enough nor have the skills to do this ourselves, so we combined our budgeted funds from the town and a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to hire consultants to guide us.
We have just completed phase 1 of an evolving equity plan for the town, listening first to the experience of town leaders and the heads of departments — the people who take care of our water, roads, wastewater, budget, planning, administrating, library, recreation, law enforcement, buildings, finances, planning, records and elections, passports and dog licenses and so many other duties that keep the town alive and well.
We engaged in many honest conversations and look forward to learning together as we collaborate with more members of town offices and the community.
In the next few months, our consultants will head into phase 2, meeting with town employees to hear their experiences and perspectives on equity in Shelburne.
As always, everyone is welcome at our meetings, held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.
We are currently seeking two new members. If you are interested in joining us, email shelburneeandd@gmail.com.
Fabienne Boisvert-De Fazio
Cate Cross
Michele Crowder
Sgt. Josh Flore
Patricia Fontaine
Jennie Hoenigsberg
Erika Lea
Mercedes Ortega
Marcela Pino
