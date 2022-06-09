To the Editor:
We live in an amazing community. We have lakes and ponds, farms, vineyards and orchards. We are so lucky to be able to visit the Brown Swiss cows to say “Hi,” and within a mile buy a handsaw at the hardware, pick up a prescription and sit down for a great meal.
We can do this because Shelburne is unique. It is rare that a resident must leave town to accomplish any task. We have a massive lumberyard, car dealerships, museums, art galleries, restaurants, hair salons, veterinarians, furniture stores and more.
Because of how special our town is, we thrive.
We also pay a hefty price in taxes to keep our town safe, clean, running smooth and vibrant. We buy new fire engines, electric “gators,” build a new library and a new bathhouse for the beach, pay to conserve land, maintain paths and trails, and so much more.
Shelburne is now considering a local option tax, which allows the town to add an additional 1 percent sales tax to everything taxable in town — except cars for some reason. In a town like Williston, this makes sense as many of the surrounding towns do not have the vibrant local system we enjoy, and they have to travel to Williston to shop and dine.
In Shelburne, for nine months of the year, most shopping and dining in Shelburne is done by Shelburne residents. That means that this is not a tax on tourists as it is being proposed, it is an additional tax on people of Shelburne. Each pizza from Cucina Antica, toothbrush from the pharmacy, or creemee from the country store will have the additional tax.
If Shelburne officials need additional funds to run the town properly, then they should be required to state on a ballot what they need and why and let the town decide. If, as this is being marketed, is truly a way to make tourists pay for using our amazing town, then I propose this: Keep our budget as a ballot item as it always has been, spend what we approve to keep our town safe, clean, running smoothly and vibrant. Pass the local option tax and return every penny the state gives us back to taxpayers.
Most of what you are gaining from the local option tax will have come from Shelburne residents anyway. Do not add another tax to us to expand spending.
Steve Mayfield
Shelburne
