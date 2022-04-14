To the Editor:
Would the Shelburne Selectboard please explain and defend its decision to pay former police chief Aaron Noble $200,000 to resolve the ongoing dispute?
According to the articles in the Shelburne News, the decision to agree to such a payoff is to avoid possible protracted litigation from Noble. Litigation that might come about because of the “lack of probable cause.”
I am not a lawyer, but I know what dereliction of duty is. It is clear to me that Noble is guilty of such dereliction. He has not performed his duty as chief for many months. He has refused to patrol in the town, and he has been responsible for the departure of many officers and dispatchers from the department, according to the report from the retired Vermont State Police officer hired by the town to sort things out.
Isn’t this enough probable cause for firing him without benefits? We have already paid him enough during his family leave and his other failings.
The selectboard owes us a thorough explanation.
Henri de Marne
Shelburne
