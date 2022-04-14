To the Editor:
As a new member of the Shelburne Selectboard, I want to address concerns around the settlement with former police chief Aaron Noble.
None of the members of the board, as taxpayers, citizens or elected officials entered into the agreement with Noble lightly, and without very careful considerations of the benefits and risks of multiple paths forward.
Any decision was made with the health of the Shelburne Police Department foremost in mind, which as we all know has seen significant attrition in recent years, along with potentially significant financial costs of alternative ways forward.
All of us on the board are very understanding of the significant frustration and concern of taxpayers and voters around the agreement.
Going forward, the selectboard is committed to a thorough review of necessary measures to avoid personnel issues of a similar nature and implementing any changes as necessary.
The board is convening a search committee for a new chief, even as we all appreciate the great work Lt. Mike Thomas has done in his role as interim chief.
On the positive side, we turn the page from recent turmoil at Shelburne Police Department and look forward to returning the department toward a path of positivity, and stability of leadership and staff.
Again, I fault no taxpayer for any sense of anger and frustration they have regarding the settlement agreement with Noble. Just know that it was taken after careful consideration of all the avenues open to the board to move the department and town toward a more positive future.
Matt Wormser
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.