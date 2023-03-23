To the Editor:
Climate change is affecting everyone. We will have to take action on the problem.
The 2022 State of the Air Report said Vermont remains one of the cleanest states in air quality, with some of the lowest levels of the most harmful and common types of air pollution: particle pollution and ozone. But even though we have some of the cleanest air, our air quality is not that clean. We need to stop climate change now.
What’s making the earth warmer? Factory and vehicle gasses are floating in the sky and getting trapped in the ozone layer. Over time the layer of gas gets thicker and traps heat in the atmosphere, therefore making our world warmer.
If you love warm weather, you might be thinking it might be nice if the world was a little bit warmer, but even a small change like one degree in temperature can affect our planet. For example, plants will slowly lose food resources (water and carbon dioxide) and slowly die. Fifty to 90 percent of a human diet is a plant produced, so if we lose plants, we will have very little food left. This will affect the animals as well.
If global warming continues, we will have heat waves and large storms, and winters will not be as cold. Soon it will be too late to stop climate change.
Some things we can do to help prevent climate change are to try and save energy by turning off the lights when we are not using them, and recycling plastic, cans and other things. You can take public transportation or walk or ride a bike to nearby places, carpool and avoid gas cars.
We cannot stop climate change by ourselves. We need to work together to help prevent it and stop it from destroying our planet.
Lilly Irons, Olivia Smith and Lucas Thant
Seventh grade, Shelburne Community School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.