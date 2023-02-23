To the Editor:
As an informed voter, it is important to understand the significance of the proposed budget for the Champlain Valley School District. This year, the district has proposed a budget of $96 million, which represents an increase of 7.5 percent from the current year.
Despite these increased costs, the proposed budget is still 1.2 percent below the statewide average for equalized pupils and 1 percent below the state average spending increase. This demonstrates the district’s commitment to being financially responsible while still providing the best possible education for its students.
The budget proposal takes into account various external forces, such as statewide and national health care increases, inflation and a tight labor market. Despite these challenges, the district remains dedicated to supporting all students and providing a high-quality education.
By voting for the proposed budget, you are supporting the education of the students in the Champlain Valley School District. Investing in our future through education is a vital part of ensuring a strong and thriving community.
Reach out to the school board with any questions at cvsdschoolboard@cvsdvt.org.
Angela Arsenault
Chair, Champlain Valley School District board of directors
