To the Editor:

In reference to “Shelburne takes steps at regulatory reform” (Dec. 22, 2022), the newly hired planning coordinator and assistant zoning administrator, the yet-to-be named consultant for laying out the initial framework and providing additional support to the town’s newly hired planning and zoning staff, the newly hired planning and zoning staff (staff typically implies more than one) and development review board coordinator assistant Kevin Belliveau — all these positions may cost upwards of $70,000 for the suggested three-phase implementation over a minimum of 19 months. Really?

A new starting employee at any McDonalds in the U.S., at $18 hour for a period of 77 weeks translates to $55,000. The math in the statement “upward of $70,000” does not add up. Why is Aaron Denamur, the newly hired planning coordinator and assistant zoning administrator, assembling a vast group of outsiders to perform his and others work? One would think these tasks and processes would be the basic framework of their educational backgrounds?

The article states that “people familiar with this kind of regulatory reform process will be asked for answers to possible cost, time and process.” Does this speak to the $70,000 guess?

From a basic elementary math equation using the article’s numerous references to what appear to be ambiguous and largely guesstimated timeframes, highly circular and overlapping processes, myriad employees and consultants, I’d venture a guess that the town’s cost at this effort will be closer to $500,000 or more.

It will be interesting to see if this seemingly convoluted process will result in a comprehensive regulatory reform template, when adopting some other town’s zoning bylaws and implementing appropriate tweaks to our town’s particular zoning dynamics could be a viable direction instead.

Or it may be prudent to first fill the position of a new town manager with someone with demonstrated zoning disciplines.

Perhaps Vermont’s way of reinventing the wheel — like legalizing marijuana without first consulting the state of Colorado on its framework — is how we conduct business?

Tim Dudley

Shelburne