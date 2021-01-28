To the Editor:
I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Shelburne selectboard. I am running for the 3-year term seat that Mary Kehoe’s retirement leaves vacant.
A proud mother of two Shelburne Community School students, I also work as a marketing executive where I’m responsible for a large budget and management across departments.
Like most of you, my husband and I live in Shelburne for its proximity to the lake and skiing/hiking as well as the strong sense of community here. I have worked as a volunteer in our community for many years in various roles at Shelburne Community School and for the town.
It would be my honor to grow on that experience and serve on the selectboard.
I can be reached at CateForVermont@gmail.com. Let me know if you would like a yard sign or to help with my campaign. Please vote for me on March 2.
Cate Cross
Shelburne
