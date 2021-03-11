To the Editor:
The Rotary Club of Charlotte Shelburne and Hinesburg wants to express appreciation for the good work of the front-line workers in the towns of Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg.
To do this, a banner will be displayed for two or three weeks in a strategic location in each town including Charlotte Fire Station, Hinesburg Fire Station, Spear’s Corner Store in East Charlotte and next to Route 7 in Shelburne.
Rotary President Chris Davis said, “Our Club wanted to thank essential workers and everyone for doing all they do to help beat COVID in our towns.”
Rotarians have been busy helping with local projects in their towns as well. Check out the projects and the helpers at RotaryClubofCSH.org
Rosalyn Graham
Shelburne
