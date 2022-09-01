To the Editor:
Is it OK to fall in love with a town? Some may say the word love is inappropriately too strong for anything but another human being. If that’s the case, perhaps they will accept my saying I have a serious crush on Shelburne.
My dear mother used to tell anyone who would listen how worried she was about the state of the world. When I reminded her that worrying would not solve anything, she replied, “I know, but at my age (she was 89), worrying is the only thing I can do.”
Yes, the news of the day is often a cornucopia of contentiousness, but in recent weeks, I have been witnessing the people of Shelburne proving my mother wrong. In dozens of small ways, our neighbors are making a difference by demonstrating the love and simple kindness that exists in our wonderful community.
Here are just a few examples of what I’ve seen:
1. The shopper at Shelburne Supermarket who, without saying a word, stepped in to help a woman straining to reach a container of milk on the top shelf of the cooler.
2. The diner at The Dutch Mill Restaurant anonymously paying the bill for two police officers having coffee.
3. The youngster on Littlefield Drive voluntarily picking up trash blowing down the street from neighbors’ trash bins at the curb on a windy day.
4. The little girl on Oak Hill Drive who, on a hot day, set up a table at the end of her driveway to and offered free lemonade to the people passing by.
5. The person stopping at the side of the road and giving bottles of cold water to a Shelburne Highway Department crew patching a pothole on a 90-plus degree day.
6. The teenager who, when his neighbor was in the hospital, mowed the man’s lawn and left no indication of who had done the good deed.
7. A person leaving a stack of quarters on the table at the Wash Shed Laundromat in Shelburne Shopping Park with a note saying, “For anyone who needs them. Have a nice day.”
8. The man sitting in his car waiting for a parking space Saturday morning at the farmers market. Then, when the space became available, instead of taking the spot himself, he motioned to an approaching elderly couple to take the space.
There are so many people in Shelburne who, without fanfare or recognition, are making the world a better, gentler place, one small act at a time.
That’s why — and yes, I’m going to use the word — I love this town and greatly admire the wonderful folks who have chosen to live here.
Bob Rowe
Shelburne
