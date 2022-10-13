To the Editor:
As a resident of Vermont, I sincerely hope my legislator, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, chooses to support regenerative agriculture in the 2023 farm bill.
I’m a concerned citizen, parent and a recent student at the Soil Food Web School. I went down this path after watching the documentary “Kiss the Ground,” and my hope was renewed that we can actually make substantial positive changes to help combat climate change.
I had given up decades ago, but the solution is right under our feet if we only act to steward the soil, instead of degrading it, and help those farmers who want to transition to regenerative practices do so successfully. The 2023 Farm Bill will be a significant opportunity to get America on a positive track to regenerating our soils.
This is also a national security issue. International food and agricultural markets have been disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine, threatening the food supply and driving up input costs for America’s farmers. Transitioning to regenerative agriculture will make our fields more productive and our farmers less reliant on international markets for fertilizer.
Regenerative agriculture is among the most powerful tools we have to make American land more resilient, but we can’t do it alone. It’s time for the federal government to do more to help farmers adopt regenerative agriculture by expanding and refining education, technical service and implementation assistance as well as programs to incentivize soil health and risk mitigation in federal crop insurance and lending and increase farmland preservation and land access for historically underserved producers.
Soil health is key to our health and all our futures. It is the foundation of communities, national security and lives. That’s why Rep. Welch must prioritize regenerative practices that rebuild our soil in the farm bill.
Liz Weir
Shelburne
