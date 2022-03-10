To the Editor:

In response to Chittenden County state’s attorney Sarah George’s letter of support of Aaron Noble to town manager Lee Krohn. (“County state’s attorney comes to Noble’s defense,” Feb. 24, 2022)

While it is a fact that 15 officers and dispatchers have left the department since Noble became chief, George has suggested that they left because he went out of his way to change the culture in the department and held officers accountable, and because they did not want to conform.

Previously, we have been told it’s all about salary. Or it’s about the Days Inn. Now a different version is being offered. Should we believe a one-sided story? Fifteen people who have worked under Noble, and yes even some current employees, may have a very different view of what the problem has been.

It would be helpful to know exactly what Chief Noble was doing to make the department better. What changes in the work culture did he ask his staff to make? Did he hold himself to those same standards? Those changes must have been organized in written form and given to officers and dispatch personnel. Please provide that written information.

Noble’s salary is paid by the citizens of Shelburne. They have a right to see how he was trying to make their police force and dispatch better. That would be transparent and help untangle what has become a convoluted and messy situation.

We keep hearing about an open-door policy and transparency. Let’s begin by answering these questions.

Linda Riell

Shelburne