To the Editor:
The Sept. 16, 2021, front-page story, “Plan for 107 homes sparks opposition,” misinterpreted my comment from a recent Shelburne Planning Commission meeting and calls for a correction.
My point, which was incorrect in your reporting, was that the 16 single family homes with community gardens and common open space was the original community vision in 2014 based on the charrette.
Imagine my shock when I read the coverage of the development review board meeting and it turned out I was quoted as saying just the opposite.
Luckily, I wrote out my concluding statement, which was: “Thank you for taking not just the immediate sketch plan, but the historical envisioning, purpose and intent, and spirit of article XXII (Shelburne Road Form Based Overlay District) into your deliberations.”
Ann L. Hogan
Shelburne
