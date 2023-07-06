To the Editor:

At Tuesday’s selectboard meeting, more than 40 people turned out in person and another 20 participated on Zoom to make their concerns known concerning a beloved green space in Shelburne.

In your article “Backlash arises over Shelburne Parade Ground plan” (June 29, 2023), Aaron DeNamur’s comment that “there has not really been any change in the status to the project regardless of the backlash” seems to reflect the let-them-eat cake obliviousness of he and the selectboard as to the public’s interest in the proposal, even after this meeting.

These are concerned citizens of town who deserve to be heard despite being labeled as just the group of negative folks who show up, according to board member Luce Hillman.

Opposing thoughts don’t necessarily equate to negativity. They simply express a different viewpoint.

That different viewpoint could actually turn out to be positive and beneficial.

We want the selectboard to listen to the folks who voice their opinion, for or against the proposed changes. The lawyers have weighed in on the deed (no surprise there) and we await the historic committee decision, who also seemed to have been left out of the original loop, according to a committee member, and the development review board.

One strong suggestion from many in the concerned crowd — put it on the ballot.

Sean Moran

Shelburne