To the Editor:
There is no greater personal evil than deliberately taking the life of an innocent, defenseless human being, and there is no greater tribute to selfishness than elective abortion. With the passage of Proposal 5, Vermont has enshrined both evil and selfishness in its Constitution, which now asserts, in effect, that a woman’s right to electively have her unborn offspring killed, for any reason and without infringement, is “central to the liberty and dignity to determine (her) own life course.”
In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson spoke of the unalienable right to life. For the most innocent, defenseless human beings — the unborn — that right no longer exists in Vermont, which has institutionalized a culture of death rather than a celebration of life.
While Vermonters who voted for Proposal 5 evidently see that as a good thing, as a former Shelburne resident I see it as a great and shameful tragedy.
Jim Goff
Columbia, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.