To the Editor:
I notice that Don Turner’s guest perspective on why Vermont needs to beef up its housing supply speaks entirely from the developer point of view. (“Vermont needs to beef up its housing supply,” Sept. 16, 2021)
His bogeyman is Act 250, Vermont’s unique land protection law. He rehashes the same argument against Act 250 that developers have used since the law got a name, that Act 250-related permitting and regulations strangle housing development. He even proposes a new goal — to make Vermont a housing destination. To developers, the profits implied in that must be attractive, but I wonder how most Vermonters would relate to the idea. Of course, he’s not talking about affordable or low-income housing, the kind that Vermont actually needs more of.
Turner rebukes regulations for causing delays to projects. Let me ask this: Should developers be allowed to do whatever they want as soon as they want? Doesn’t it make sense to take time to review a project, given that the natural environment consumed by it will come from our finite supply and be gone forever? Consider also that the natural environment is a critical part of our economy and of what makes life in Vermont worth living.
Look at the data. 80 percent of Act 250 permits are minor permits with no hearing that get issued in 60 days or less. Ninety-eight percent of Act 250 permits are issued. Less than 5 percent of subdivision reviews trigger Act 250. Surveys over the years reveal that Act 250 works more efficiently than zoning and Vermont Agency of Natural Resources permit programs.
So, if Act 250 regs are not the culprit, what holds back affordable housing?
Fred Jagels, a Vermont resident and researcher for Evergreen Research, says housing is so expensive because it has become all about investment. In recent opinion pieces published in the Vermont media, he says, “The housing bubble, its collapse and ensuing Great Recession were largely driven by the transformation of residential housing into an alternative stock market. It is an easily documented progression. Data collected by the real estate and mortgage industries encouraged new construction to shift almost entirely to large and luxury homes. At the same time, new productive investment opportunities were drying up as we moved out of the industrial era.”
Jagels added that the increasing demand for investment housing means that developers will not waste time on affordable homes. Building affordable is mostly left to under-resourced non-profits. “Supply is not the problem,” he said. “Appropriation and upgrading so much of that supply for its investment potential is the problem.”
Just building more housing won’t fix this, he said. “The syndrome itself must be challenged.”
Jim White
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.