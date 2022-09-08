To the Editor:

Kudos for printing the guest perspective by Dr. Robert Letovsky, a professor at St. Michael’s College. (“Legislators fail to look at big picture in energy plans,” Aug. 25, 2022).

Perhaps The Other Paper and other publications will see the value of publishing this well-researched opinion on the important topic of energy, climate change and national security.

Letovsky’s course should be a requirement for every junior high, high school and college student, as well as every elected official and unelected bureaucrat in our country.

Thank you, sir, for your exemplary work and for allowing your students to see the big picture, think for themselves and find solutions.

Joanne Varricchione

South Burlington