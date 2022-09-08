To the Editor:
Kudos for printing the guest perspective by Dr. Robert Letovsky, a professor at St. Michael’s College. (“Legislators fail to look at big picture in energy plans,” Aug. 25, 2022).
Perhaps The Other Paper and other publications will see the value of publishing this well-researched opinion on the important topic of energy, climate change and national security.
Letovsky’s course should be a requirement for every junior high, high school and college student, as well as every elected official and unelected bureaucrat in our country.
Thank you, sir, for your exemplary work and for allowing your students to see the big picture, think for themselves and find solutions.
Joanne Varricchione
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.