To the Editor:

In response to the letter “Newspapers must keep police accountable,” I have an alternate viewpoint. I would like our police officers to know that the majority of Americans value and respect their service to keeping people safe and responding to constant predicaments.

No other institution gets denigrated for a small minority of bad employees as much as police officers do. Most people know what a difficult job you have, but thankfully you are still willing to put yourselves in harm’s way every day for other people.

We know most officers are not “scary or abusive.” You just want to do a great job for your communities, and then head home to be with your families. Always remember that most people appreciate knowing that you are our peacekeepers.

Marie Proft

Shelburne