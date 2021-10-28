To the Editor:
On behalf of the Friends of the Pierson Library, I wish to extend heartfelt thanks to all who helped make this weekend’s book sale a huge success. Thanks to community members for bringing in donations and to new volunteers who saw the need to assist in sorting and packing and helped on the spot, especially the local Boy Scout Troop, led by Brian Irwin, their parents and siblings, who had the epic task of moving thousands of books from storage into the town hall.
Thanks to all those who had the daunting task of unpacking and setting up books for the actual sale, to those who worked as cashiers and those who assisted in restocking and keeping books orderly. And, to the roadies, the crew that packs it all up.
Many thanks to the many local businesses for their generous contributions to our raffle. Last, thank you to the community for coming out and supporting the library in this major fundraising event.
Amy Berger, Corinne Casarico, Debra Kaiser, Sara Lightner, Roman Vogel, Kristen Ellwood and Inger Dybfest
Friends of Pierson Library committee members
