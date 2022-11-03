To the Editor:

George Till, in his Oct. 27 guest perspective proclaims his outrage over supposed reckless and dangerous misinformation. His indignation regards abortion and maternal health positions that he attributes to anti-abortion advocates. Till, in rebuttal to the nebulous misinformation, represents abortion as “one of the safest of all medical procedures.”

The fact is abortion is not very safe for the unborn baby. The anti-abortion objection is not about the 0.3 percent of mothers that experience medical issues, but with the 100 percent of unborn babies that experience death because of abortion. This, rather than the red-herring maternal health issue, is the primary concern of abortion opponents.

Till wrote three columns justifying abortion based on health. In fact, very few abortions performed in the United States are motivated by health concerns. A recent survey published on pubmed.gov listed the most common reasons for abortion as having a child would interfere with work and education; financial reasons; did not want to be a single mother; relationship problems; etc. None of the women in that survey cited medical reasons.

There is one health concern that anti-abortion advocates do talk about a lot: the mother’s mental health. Some women push aside their nurturing nature and moral considerations because of pressures and turn to abortion as a solution. This decision, often taken quickly and under duress, can have long-term negative effects of guilt and remorse.

I challenge the next abortion advocate to address the real concerns of those who oppose abortion. I doubt I will get any takers, but that would be a first step toward an honest debate, and one based on facts.

John Childs

Shelburne