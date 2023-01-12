To the Editor:
I wake up at 6:15 a.m. every morning so I can catch a bus to school. The bus is half full. I walk down the aisle, bumping into sleepy kids’ knees and feet. I sit down, waking up my seatmate from a nap. Half an hour later I wake up to the chatter of restless kids getting off the bus.
At least I am not driving myself to school. If I did, I would be at risk of having an accident. Studies show that sleep inertia — “a period of an hour or more of poor cognitive functioning that occurs after waking and before being fully alert” — leads to poor learning outcomes, slow reaction time and poor judgment.
An extra 30 to 45 minutes of sleep in the morning can result in significant improvements in student health, alertness and mood. When students are well-rested, they are better able to absorb the material and, as a result, their grades and test scores improve. Stress and anxiety levels decrease due to adequate sleep and they are happier overall.
Shifting school hours would also benefit teachers and parents. Later start times would give teachers the ability to prioritize their well-being through exercise or their preferred form of relaxation and would give them extra prep time, enhancing everyone’s learning experience.
For parents, well-rested children would require less nagging and stress in the mornings. Parents would also be able to get more sleep themselves. I hope readers will consider supporting policy changes that will give students’ educational experience a healthier and more productive start.
Yuri Grass
Shelburne
