I’m not sure if this letter should be titled “Here We Go Again,” but it’s certainly apropos. For the third time in less than 18 years, the subject of paving Pond Road has reared its head. The first time, it lost by a two to one margin. In 2014, it was rejected by the voters by an even larger margin of three to one. Clearly, over a long period of time, the voters and taxpayers have decisively come out against changing this rural road.
The sense of the article about the recent presentation to the selectboard implies that this project is supported by most of the Pond Road residents. I assure you that this is not the case. Last time, a majority of us who live on Pond Road did not want to see it changed. That was the case then; I’m certain it’s the case now.
One of the major reasons residents opposed paving was because the road would become a major east-west thoroughfare, not unlike Cheesefactory Road. Traffic counts made several years ago compared the 500 +/- cars per day on Pond Road to the 3,500 +/- that travel on Cheesefactory daily. I do not want to see this happen to the road I live on. If it is paved, this will become a certainty.
As the article mentioned, this issue came up for a vote Town Meeting Day in 2014 and was resoundingly defeated. There were a host of reasons that the measure lost by such a large margin including concern for wildlife and for quality of life of the residents who like the rural nature of the road, concerns about the accuracy of the estimated cost to undertake the project, as well as long term maintenance costs, which, when combined and amortized, seemed to exceed the maintenance costs at that time by about 600%.
This could be a fairly complicated project or, at least, quite expensive. The cost estimates from 2013 are very far removed from the numbers quoted in the article. To me, it’s inconceivable that the road could be durably paved for such a significantly lower number. These numbers need to be carefully examined and substantiated.
I’d like to recognize Paul Goodrich and his staff for doing an exemplary job in keeping the road in fine shape. The descriptions of the road being a “donkey path” are exaggerated. All the residents appreciate his efforts.
Rob Muessel
Shelburne