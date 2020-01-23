As longtime residents of Pond Road, I am responding to the article that appeared in the Shelburne News (Jan. 9, 2020) entitled, “Residents lobby to pave Shelburne’s last gravel road.”
First, I can assure you that there are residents stretching from the east end, middle and west end of Pond Road who are very opposed to having Pond Road paved. This opposition, combined with the overwhelming defeat of the 2014 budget item placed before Shelburne voters dealing with this same subject, suggests that those who are petitioning for paving at this time represent a very small minority.
Second, while there are several reasons for the opposition, most of which have been detailed in the past they are highlighted by:
Safety: On most days you can find people utilizing Pond Road for exercise either running, walking or biking. These are not just residents of Pond Road but others who commute to Pond Road to exercise. Clearly this road is much safer than Cheesefactory Road to the north, which is comparable in length and exercise value. We drive the Cheesefactory stretch of road often and can vouch for the fact that very few if any use this section of road to exercise.
Environmental preservation: As has been identified in the past, the section of Pond Road near Shelburne Pond is environmentally sensitive. There are several reasons for this, which I won’t elaborate on here but would be happy to provide the historic research on if desired. I believe that paving Pond Road will increase overall traffic, negatively impacting this sensitive area.
Cost: My husband, Edward, and I have been Pond Road residents since 1980. I have taught school in the Shelburne system and am very aware of the budgetary challenges that face the community from time to time. The variety of paving proposals that have been put forth over time and the wild variance in estimated costs leave us uneasy about the estimates versus what the actual expense might be.
Long before this might become a budget item for voter approval again, we request a thorough and detailed explanation be made available to all voters.
Susan Kiniry
Shelburne