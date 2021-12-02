To the Editor:

I was thinking that if the guest perspective by Walt Amses was written in 2018 it could easily have been the reverse: “Republicans try to govern while Democrats wage culture war.” (“Democrats try to govern while Republicans wage culture war,” Shelburne News, Nov. 24, 2021)

I will try to add some commentary to bring a little balance to Amses’ diatribe. Let’s start with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe of Virginia. His statement that parents should not be telling schools what to teach is half right, in my view. If parents are comfortable that their children are being taught those things that will enable them to succeed in life — math, physics, vocabulary, grammar, etc. — they will not tell the school what to teach.

When the sense is that political dogma is part of the curriculum, they have every right to step in.

Critical race theory has a place for discussion at the junior or senior level in high school. Keep in mind that this is, as the name states, a theory. And remember that many theories become discredited over time; it was only a little over a hundred years ago that theory held that the atmosphere was mainly ether.

Moving on to the famous Koch brothers, routine whipping boys for the left. Yes, they actively support causes they believe in. But last time I checked so does Michael Bloomberg, Howard Schulz, Peter Thiel, Tom Steyer — all billionaires supporting the left.

President Barack Obama famously said that elections have consequences. It’s my view that Democrats are in the process of relearning that principle.

David Stewart

Shelburne