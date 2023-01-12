To the Editor:
I would like to thank Walt Amses for his opinion piece regarding gun control. “Compromise on gun control needed, unlikely to happen,” Dec. 29, 2022) Shelburne News.
His well-thought-out and researched column was fantastic. I appreciate his direct and honest approach. Hopefully, we can ban military-grade weapons as soon as possible.
Ken Crites
Shelburne
