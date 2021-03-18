To the Editor:

There was an article today in the Shelburne News about parents demanding that schools are opened.

I certainly understand the frustration of these parents and am also aware of research that shows negative effects on student learning, particularly among students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

But I also understand that teachers are concerned about their well-being in an environment that could put their lives at risk at a time when the state has failed to make them a priority in vaccinations until recently.

Societies that want to continue to function in a time of crisis will want to prioritize those who provide the most crucial services for the continued functioning of society, which to me in the context of COVID-19 include medical personnel, police, and teachers.

If society truly appreciated their services as the most crucial and essential, they should have gone to the top of the line from the very beginning. They should have been among the very first to get vaccinated. If that had happened, all of our schools could have been fully reopened by now, and teachers would have to have to worry about risking their lives when doing their job.

As they say: put your money where your mouth is.

Lutz Kaelber

Shelburne