Regarding the article in which Mr. David Zuckerman was quoted defending his anti-vaccination record:
Vermont statute allows and has long permitted a vaccination exemption for school attendance. Parents may legally exempt children from vaccination when there is a medical reason determined by the child’s medical provider. This has been longstanding. In 2016, legislation was updated to remove what was called the “philosophical exemption,” keeping the medical exemption and allowing a “religious” exemption.
This carried “religious” exemption was allowed in spite of the fact that no major religion rejects vaccination. Mr. Zuckerman is distorting truth on the vaccination issue or he is terribly misinformed.
Wanda Cosman
Shelburne
