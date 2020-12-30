To the Editor:
Hello, My Name Is Cleo. I am a student at Shelburne Community School in 7th Grade.
I would like to tell everyone who reads this how much LGBTQ rights matter. I am writing about this issue because I know people who are part of the LGBTQ community and I have friends who are too.
I don’t want them to get discriminated against or anything that will hurt their feelings because I care about them and I know them. So many people in America get discriminated against. Even if you don’t know them you should still be nice and not mean.
If you are being homophobic even if you are not saying it to the person, the people around you might be insulted by your words, whether or not they identify as LGBTQ+.
So many LGBTQ people are in America and many of them don’t tell anyone because of discrimination. I think that everyone should be themselves and that’s all that should matter because everyone is Human.
I know that not everyone will agree with me. I hope I can get some people to at least think about this, but I would be happy if you just read it.
Cleo Huikku
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.