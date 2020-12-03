To the Editor:
I am astounded and disgusted that you chose to publish Dr. Louis Meyers’ “Counter Point” piece. Off Point would have been a more fitting name. It is especially egregious timing when our Governor, the CDC, health officials, and healthcare workers are all begging people not to travel for Thanksgiving.
The piece itself is horrifying. To disparage the valiant efforts of so many with a fatalistic, we can’t do anything attitude … and then claim following the protocols that have shown that they DO work, and have been succeeding in Vermont, are ruining humanity? Really?
People are showing exactly how humanity is great, and good, and generous. We are sacrificing so we save others. Yes, it IS hard, no it is NOT fun. This is likely the largest, single most important sacrifice many, many of us will ever make for the greater human good. How dare he diminish that effort, that gift that people are giving to their loved ones and neighbors with his sniveling lament? There are those who will follow his poor advice (especially as a ‘doctor’) and they will make it harder for the rest of us to survive, keep schools open for our children, and our hospitals below overcapacity.
People are tired of the pandemic ... And yet, most of us realize that it is our duty as humans to do the hard thing, precisely BECAUSE we believe in and care for humanity. It is not destroying humanity to do what we can, it is building it, saving it, cherishing it.
Elise Seraus
Shelburne
