To the Editor:
What am I missing here? The results of the James Baker investigation into the complete dismantling of our police department were crystal clear: Former Police Chief Noble was the reason for so many departures.
Why have Shelburne Selectboard and town manager rewarded Noble with an 18-month salary gift instead of terminating his employment? Is this a result of poor legal advice from our town’s lawyer? Or is there more to the story?
If anyone should see a financial kickback it should be the taxpayers. We pay for and expect full-time law enforcement but obviously haven’t been receiving this level of service for a while.
Better yet, pay the dedicated officers who have remained with the department and who have been asked to work incredible hours protecting our town. It’s also alarming that our officials agree to retain Noble as a “law enforcement consultant” for $102,440.
I’m guessing that terminology was added to the settlement to mask this charade in hopes the taxpayers just go on about their lives in Shelburne without seeking honesty and transparency from our officials.
If Shelburne officials need additional law enforcement consulting services, continue to use JW Consulting, LLC, Col. (Ret.) James W. Baker. Once again, a few of us taxpayers would like to see more honesty, transparency and accountability with our elected and hired officials.
Thomas Murphy
Shelburne
