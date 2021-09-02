To the Editor:
There were nine veterans awarded quilts of valor on Shelburne Day:
Shelburne residents Arthur Kunin, Sam Feitelberg, Don Condon, Maureen Condon, Perry Melvin, Jim Donaldson, Charles Dunham and Carroll “Bud” Ockert, and South Burlington resident John Nystrom.
The quilts were presented to the veterans by Navy and Army veteran Andre Emmell, who heads the Patriotic Spirits, the local chapter of Quilts of Valor, who make the quilts in his studio.
Special thanks to the Shelburne Veterans Monument Committee for their partnership with the local Quilts of Valor group and Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn for his photos of the event.
Hope Johnson
Patriotic Spirits
