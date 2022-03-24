To the Editor:
We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the town of Shelburne and the community for celebrating our daughter Megan Nick’s Olympic success on Megan Nick Day, March 16. It was such a special day for our family, and we feel incredibly fortunate to live in Shelburne.
We especially want to thank Lee Krohn and his wonderful photography skills, Nini Anger for organizing the parade and the event, Betsy Cieplicki and Susan Craig for set-up, Tom Anger for driving Megan, Shelburne’s police, fire department, first responders and the work crew, and all the businesses who helped to make the day possible.
Thanks also to Luce Hillman presenting the town plaque and Kathryn Becker Van Haste, state director for Bernie Sanders for presenting the Congressional Record.
Additionally, we would like to thank Gov. Phil Scott for recognizing our daughter at Green Mountain Training Center, as well as Sen. Patrick Leahy and State Rep. Jessica Brumstead for their recognitions of Megan and her accomplishments.
Jeff and Colleen Nick
