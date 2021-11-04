To the Editor:
Thank you to the Shelburne News for the article on the temperance and Prohibition talk given by Susan Evans McClure. It was a fascinating talk.
The members of the Shelburne Historical Society make our speaker series possible through their generous support. We plan to continue the speaker series this year and hope more of the Shelburne community will become members of the society so we can expand our programs. For information, email us at shelburne1763@gmail.com.
Dorothea Penar
Vice president, Shelburne Historical Society
