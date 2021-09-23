To the Editor:
I was taken aback to see our neighbor, Ann Hogan, misquoted on the front page of the Shelburne News where a quote from Ann is highlighted states the opposite of what she presented. (“Plan for 107 homes sparks opposition,” Sept. 16, 2021)
My husband and I sat next to Hogan — and right next to the microphone — at the Sept. 1 development review board meeting where the Crombach/Brandon sketch plan was reviewed. I am guessing that your reporter may have been handicapped by the Zoom meeting issues that plagued this meeting.
Within the details of the article, it is correctly reported that Hogan served on the planning commission when the Shelburne Road form-based overlay district plan was created in 2014.
Likewise, the article accurately states that she said the vision for that property was two rows of eight single-family homes on both sides with a garden and common land.
Hogan was holding a chart from the 2014 Charrette plan that showed the vision for this area’s development and she explained that Shelburne residents came into the town offices to review and provide feedback on the Charrette chart and the overlay plan’s objectives.
She was referring to this 2014 vision of how the Shelburne Road overlay plan might be implemented — with a modest set of single-family homes that fit the property — when she said that although this (Charette 2014) was just a plan, “it captures the purpose and the intent and the spirit of the overlay district.”
She was underscoring her point that the current sketch plan with 107 housing units and almost 200 parking spaces is far denser than the overlay plan’s vision for the area.
Robilee Smith & Kevin O’Brien
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.