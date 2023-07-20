To the Editor:

Thank you for publishing the article, “Shelburne Farms uses fungi to curb phosphorus.” (June 29, 2023)

I would like to share our view of the work from an ecological reconciliation perspective. First, we aim to team with fungi and nature rather than use it. This is a crucial distinction because our approach involves redirecting orientation from extraction toward collaboration, especially as we increase our work with endemic species.

Second, fertilizer use is only part of the story. Other colonial land practices are equally important. As we wrote in an article published in Restoration Ecology journal in 2022, a trajectory of devastating land practices contribute to this legacy.

In short this involves: the forced removal of Abenaki ancestors who practiced regenerative land care; killing, through land clearing, most mycorrhizal hosts present throughout agricultural landscapes and eliminating most underground networks on farms; tilling the soil, which further destroys the underlying nutrient recycling networks; introducing land practices such as monoculture and large herd grazing, especially during the sheep craze; increasing herd size with the advent of trains and refrigerators; fragmenting landscapes via transportation and drainage routes without revegetating; applying superphosphate fertilizer in the 1940s; and introducing nonnative species.

Finally, where the article says our research shows better results for water purification than constructed wetlands is not accurate. While fungi can certainly be incorporated in various green infrastructure — either saprophytic or mycorrhizal depending on context, contaminant, substrate and environmental conditions — comparing water purification of constructed wetlands to riparian buffers is like comparing apples to pears as they involve different mediums, contexts in the landscape and address different quantities of water.

To be sure, future green infrastructure, which recent storms indicate is sorely needed throughout the watershed, will increasingly incorporate site-specific fungi as more funding, time and attention is given to mycological research and applications. These additional facts and details hopefully help readers understand the complexity involved in attempting to rehabilitate our watershed to be more resilient.

Jess (Yepeth Perla) Rubin

MycoEvolve

University of Vermont research and restoration team