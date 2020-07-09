Having lived in big cities for most of my life (Chicago, Los Angeles and New York), it is easy to see how perceived threats, when combined with fear, have distorted our sense of proportionality when addressing the issue of security—personally, within our communities, and at the national defense level.
In many circumstances it is the Fear of vulnerability that has driven our irrational decision-making on how many guns are necessary to protect ourselves, how large a police force is needed to arrest people and potentially quell civil unrest, or how many conventional and nuclear weapons are required to overwhelm any enemy.
The results of this deluded thinking are: more perceived threats (real or imagined), increased gun production, more mass shootings, higher levels of incarceration, ever increasing fiscal budgets for the police and military (that are unsustainable), and a steady decline in our sense of social well-being.
This fear of vulnerability is exacerbated by a number of personal and social factors including: Economic disparity, mental/physical health concerns, racism, xenophobia, etc.
The point is we are spending more on security while becoming increasingly more insecure!
The way we delude ourselves into accepting a flawed system is based on a concept of “Acceptance by Exception” (i.e. accepting the whole by allowing for defective exceptions).
Essentially the premise is a willingness to accept a flawed system by rationalizing that any exceptions (defects) that undermine its operation are minor (e.g. a few bad police officers), and the benefits derived from the system make it too valuable to eliminate or substantially change.
This belies the fact that the inherent defects within the system are what make it unsustainable.
Thus when we accept the widespread use of force as a primary tool for governance, we inherently shift the role of police from being guardians and servants of public safety, to that of soldiers for enforcement.
However, “Defunding the Police” is actually intended to ameliorate conditions within our communities. First, by reducing the responsibilities of the police for which they are ill-equipped or untrained to handle. Second, by introducing social welfare and healthcare workers, or other professionals into situations that require guidance and treatment—not enforcement. Third, by building a more cohesive community where its members are valued, trust is promoted, and the overall sense of well-being increases. Fourth, by affording elected leaders more discretion and flexibility in budgeting to move financial resources around as circumstances dictate.
Lastly, the term “Defund the Police” is a metaphor for trying alternative means to improve conditions within communities. However, we can only do that by moving beyond fear to envision our best selves—individually and collectively. So if that also means replacing a “Police Force” with a “Community Services Department” that has a smaller role for police enforcement, then so be it!
(Note: New York City, which has the largest municipal police department, has already announced plans to begin Defunding the Police.)
Lance A. Robnétt
Shelburne
