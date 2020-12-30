To the Editor:
My Name is Maggie Smith, and I go to Shelburne Community School in Shelburne Vermont. I am writing to you because I think there should be more homeless shelters in Vermont. Have you ever driven by a small area of woods and seen a lonely little tent in the middle of it? You might think that some people are just camping in an odd place, but really someone homeless is living there.
There are lots of homeless people out there and I feel that shelters are important and there needs to be more of them. Think twice about homeless people and that homelessness is a real thing and people shouldn’t joke about it. This is important to me because I have been to many big cities and I have seen those people begging on blankets with an empty cup in front of them for money. If you just sat there and started people watching, every person that would walk by them just ignored them. It really burned my heart and I want to do something about it. There should be more shelters to help people get back on their feet.
According to “VT law help” there are only about 15 shelters in Vermont and right now because of COVID and everything some of those shelters might be shut down. In Vermont, there are 1,089 homeless people per night and this number has been going up by 5%. This is not good. I know VT is a small state but I don’t think that’s enough shelters. Across the street from my neighborhood, there is a homeless shelter, but to me, it does not look very welcoming and I sure wouldn’t want to go in there. Also, knowing that people with ethnicity or a race different than white are most likely to be homeless is even sadder. I know that in Vermont there is not that much diversity; in our state but in other places like Texas, California, and other big cities it is a big problem not just for homelessness but for other racial problems.
If having more shelters can’t be done right now I would like to let people know of lots of other ways to help the homeless. Donating clothes socks in particular to places like Goodwill is a really big one because they have really low prices that people can afford. Fundraising and food drives always help; my school has one every year. Volunteering to shelters, sending cards and love to promote nearby shelters, and thinking about youth homelessness. It must be extremely hard for people who are homeless right now and so just keep in mind if you’re having a bad day, there might be people having worse.
Maggie Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.