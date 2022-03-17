To the Editor:
On Dec. 16, town manager Lee Krohn communicated to Shelburne police chief Aaron Noble that he and the selectboard had lost confidence in his work and he should stand down from his position “sooner rather than later.”
What has happened since then to indicate everything’s fine now, and he can resume work? How can anything have changed? He’s been out on sick leave, or whatever, almost the whole time. If he does return, can we realistically expect that he and Krohn and the board will have an amicable, productive relationship?
What about our significantly depleted police force? Will former officers come flocking back once Noble is again in charge? Contract or no contract, will officers from anywhere choose to walk into the mire of this swamp?
We don’t know why our police and dispatchers left. We were told three different stories. It looks like that’s exactly what they were: stories.
There’s a lot more digging to be done.
Vivian Jordan
Shelburne
